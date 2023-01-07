There is an old black and white photo on the wall of Minden Fire Chief Kip Mourad’s office at the firehouse.
“It’s my favorite picture,” Mourad said. “It tells you my life – what I love to do, right there. We were at a structure fire, and I was standing there with a hose, just waiting on water, waiting to go fight the fire.”
On February 1, 2023, Mourad will retire with exactly 50 years of fighting fires under his belt, although since he became chief in 2008, he hasn’t fought as many as he has since he turned 15 years old.
“I tried to join before that … when I was 12, I’d ride the truck,” he said. “Finally, Chief (T.C.) Bloxom told me I couldn’t do it any more because of insurance purposes.”
That slowed his fire career a bit, but not for long. A love for fighting fires and helping people is in his blood.
“My dad volunteered for several years,” Mourad said. “Then he became full time in 1959. We lived in the downtown fire station and then this one (Fire Station No. 1) when I was a kid.”
Mourad’s father, George Mourad, retired as a fire captain in 1985.
“I’ve been around this my whole life,” Mourad said. “My dad had everything to do with why I became a fire fighter.”
As a child, when the truck would return from a run, he would help refill the water, wipe down the truck and load the hose.
And as he grew, so did his desire to fight fires.
“Not only did I learn everything from my dad, but I had the support of my mother and all (four) sisters,” he said. “I am the person I am today because of that support.”
Mourad said he doesn’t remember every fire he’s fought. Fibrebond Corporation sticks out in his mind as being one of the biggest and most significant.
