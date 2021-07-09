The westbound and eastbound lanes of the Interstate 20 bridge over the Red River will be restricted to two lanes during the early part of next week.
The bridge will undergo a routine inspection.
Additionally, the eastbound on-ramp from Louisiana1 north and south (Market Street and Spring Street) and the Interstate 20 eastbound off-ramp to Traffic Street will be closed as part of the inspection.
Louisiana 1 (Spring and Market Streets) traffic entering I-20 will need to detour to LA 3032 (Shreveport-Barksdale Boulevard) to U.S. 71 (Barksdale Boulevard).
Traffic exiting onto Traffic Street will need to detour to Louisiana 3 (Benton Road) to Louisiana 72 (Old Minden Road).
Westbound lanes will be restricted to two lanes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. Additionally, the I-20 westbound on-ramp from Traffic Street will be closed as part of the inspection.
Traffic coming onto I-20 from Traffic Street will need to detour via U.S. 80 (Texas Street) to LA 1 (Market Street) to I-20.
The lane closure on I-20 over the Red River will allow vehicles 14 feet wide or smaller to pass through the bridge inspection zone. Larger vehicles must detour using I-220 to LA 1 to LA 3094 to I-20.
In addition, starting Monday, the Interstate 20 eastbound on and off-ramps at the LA 532 interchange near Minden in Webster Parish will be closed.
The old LA 532 overpass will also be permanently closed.
These closures are associated with the ongoing project to construct the new LA 532 overpass, and are necessary to allow the contractor to continue tying the roadway into the new bridge.
The ramp closures are anticipated to last approximately two weeks, weather permitting.
The westbound on and off-ramps at LA 532 will remain open at this time.
I-20 eastbound can be accessed at the nearby LA 531 interchange. Motorists may travel southbound on LA 532 from Stuckey Road.