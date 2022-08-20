Rumors of a gun at the Minden-Benton scrimmage game Friday night were just that-- rumors, according to Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper.
Cropper said the scare came on the heels of a fight at Minden High School during the day.
“They arrested several kids from the fight,” Cropper said. “Then there was a rumor about the time the game got started that there were some TTS (Trained to Step) gang members supposed to be going to the game to shoot the game up, or shoot somebody at the game.”
The chief said his officers obtained information about who with guns was supposedly at the game.
“One of our guys saw them over on Lanning Street,” he said. “They were around the stadium, but they weren’t in the stadium.”
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at Webster Parish Journal.