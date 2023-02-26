Magnolia, AR (71754)

Today

Cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. Areas of patchy fog. High 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.