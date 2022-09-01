After a brief hiatus in production, IntegriCo Composites of Sarepta, LA will return to the railroad industry with new leadership.
Integrico named Douglas Fox, former senior vice president at Stella-Jones Corp. of San Francisco as CEO, to elevate the brand and assemble a solid team to grow IntegriCo’s footprint across the country.
Fox brings 40 years of leadership experience in the railway industry and currently oversees all business operations at IntegriCo.
“We have an experienced team and are turning out a unique and sustainable product,” Fox said. “With current R&D activities, we will be launching a new product that addresses the concerns of Class 1 railroad engineers with composite ties. We look forward to meeting with industry representatives this fall in the launch of the next generation of composite ties.”
Rejoining IntegriCo leadership this year is general manager Ken Webber. Webber was part of the original IntegriCo team and is responsible for developing the original composite material formula that turns hard-to-recycle plastics into sustainable products.
Vice President of Sales, Scott Moe, has been with the company since 2015 and continues to work towards growing IntegriCo’s client base. With his extensive knowledge of the railroad industry and railway ties, Moe has been an invaluable asset to IntegriCo, having grown the company by 500% with the acquisition of the military, transit agencies, overseas customers and alternative products.
Scott Stewart, chief operating officer, has been with the company since 2020. From 2014 to 2022, Stewart worked as an engineering and operations consultant and held positions such as principal consultant, project management office (PMO) direct and portfolio manager. Prior to this, Stewart served as a submarine officer in the U.S. Navy, where he reached the rank of commander. Stewart also holds a master’s degree in management from Harvard University with a focus on corporate sustainability and has multiple degrees in mechanical engineering and engineering management.
New to the IntegriCo leadership team is Glenn Jackson, director of finance. Jackson has served in accounting and management positions for nearly 30 years, including CEO of Valair Aviation of Oklahoma City, and CFO of Aviation General and Dirt Motorsports.
GM Ken Webber said, “I have always believed in IntegriCo’s proprietary technology and how it could greatly benefit our environment as well as the end user.
“When Scott Moe approached me about returning, I had a lot of questions. After discussions with Doug Fox and Scott Stewart, it became clear to me that the right management team was now in place to move the company forward with their vision and expertise.”