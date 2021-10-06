Five organizations – Continental Structural Plastics (CSP), Inapal Plásticos, Benet Automotive, CSP Victall and Teijin Automotive Center Europe (TACE) – have come together under a single brand to form Teijin Automotive Technologies.
Teijin specializes in composite materials and solutions for the worldwide mobility industry. Continental Structural Plastics makes undercarriages, bumpers and other items for cars and trucks at its Sarepta, LA facility. A new production line will make tailgate covers for trucks.
Through the rebranding, Teijin Automotive Technologies will provide highly-engineered materials for market divisions with the ability to supply consistent materials and components to customers across North America, Europe and Asia – a capability no other supplier can provide.
Spanning several mobility related industries, including automotive, heavy truck, marine and recreational vehicle segments, the new organization which includes Teijin’s automotive composites team in Japan, is positioned to provide advanced materials solutions through its 29 manufacturing and technical centers. Utilizing all the strengths from the previously separate companies, Teijin Automotive Technologies can provide unique solutions for the next generation of mobility.
“With the integration of these organizations, we can supply expertise in a wide range of materials allowing us to develop solutions that address our customers’ most difficult design challenges,” said Steve Rooney, CEO of Teijin Automotive Technologies and general manager, Teijin Composites Business Unit. “Now, as Teijin Automotive Technologies, we are able to develop new materials, source them where and when they are needed, and provide the expertise that meets the world’s ever-changing mobility needs.”
This move establishes a singular organization with a global footprint and 5,400 employees capable of combining world-class materials expertise with cutting-edge engineering and design to create solutions that make vehicles safer and more eco-friendly.