Two Texas residents died Sunday night in a two-vehicle wreck near Minden, LA.
The wreck happened on Interstate 20, west of U.S. 371, just before 10:30 p.m.
Killed were Omar Gonzalez, 44, of Mission and Myphuong Thi Truong, 47, of Georgetown.
The initial investigation revealed that prior to the fatal crash, a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee, occupied by Myphuong Thi Truong and Leslie T. Truong, 62, of Georgetown was traveling westbound on I-20. As the Jeep was traveling westbound, it collided with a deer in the roadway. After impact, both occupants exited the vehicle while it was still in the roadway.
Shortly after the initial crash, Rafael Escobar Lopez, 41, of Waxahachie, TX was driving a 2016 Toyota Tundra westbound on I-20 and stopped his vehicle in the roadway behind the Jeep.
As the Jeep and the Tundra were stationary in the left lane, a westbound 2021 Toyota 4Runner, driven by Gonzalez, struck the rear of the Tundra. This impact caused the Tundra to impact with both Myphuong Thi Truong and Leslie T. Truong as they were standing in the roadway.
Myphuong Thi Truong suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. Leslie T. Truong was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Lopez and two passengers in the Tundra were unrestrained and suffered minor injuries. Gonzalez, who was not restrained, was transported to Minden Medical Center where was pronounced dead.
Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken from all drivers and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.