BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA -- The Strategic Air Command has started its annual nuclear command and control exercise, Global Thunder.
Global Thunder 22 provides training opportunities that exercise all USSTRATCOM mission areas, with a specific focus on nuclear readiness. GT22 will include the headquarters staff, USSTRATCOM components and subordinate units to enhance readiness and ensure a safe, secure, ready and reliable strategic deterrent force.
GT22 also involves key allied personnel and partners, including Australia and the United Kingdom. Allied personnel integrate into senior leadership teams and work across a broad spectrum of areas offering policy support and operational insight.
USSTRATCOM has global responsibilities assigned through the Unified Command Plan that include strategic deterrence, nuclear operations, joint electromagnetic spectrum operations, global strike, missile defense, and analysis and targeting.