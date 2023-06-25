A Webster Parish, LA, man died Saturday night in a one-vehicle wreck on Louisiana 157, north of Louisiana 528 in eastern Bossier Parish near the Bellevue community.
According to a preliminary Louisiana State Police report, shortly after 7 p.m., the crash claimed the life of Terry Roath, 80.
A 2018 Nissan Maxima, driven by Roath, was traveling south on Louisiana 157. For reasons still under investigation, the Maxima exited the roadway and struck an embankment before overturning and striking a tree.
Roath, who was unrestrained, was partially ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Louisiana State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The LSP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.