BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA -- Today’s evolving world creates challenges that require evolving solutions. The 2nd Security Forces Squadron at Barksdale knows this all too well and has begun looking into using small unmanned drones to aid the Air Force in adapting to new challenges like scouting urban environments and rooftops.
Skydio, an American drone manufacturer based out of Redwood City, Ca., visited Barksdale on October 6 to showcase two of their small unmanned aerial drones, the X2D and S2.
“The software and autonomy of the drones enables the operator to do more difficult tasks than they could typically do and it also lowers the learning curve as airmen get up to speed on the drone,” said Justin Jordan, air force account executive at Skydio. “The processor on it is almost like a small flying server so it can use visual navigation cameras to make sure it doesn't run into objects.”
Overseeing the squadron's interest in using these drones is Staff Sgt. Asia Gray, 2SFS non-commissioned officer in-charge of counter-small unmanned aircraft systems.
“(The drones) can be used for surveillance, recon, intelligence in the squadron,” Gray said. “That's what we look to use them for: helping out in perimeter checks and making sure we’re covering all our security measures.”
With up-coming exercises like Bayou Vigilance and future missions on the horizon, the chance to make use of the new drones has already arrived. The 2SFS is prepared for future opportunities to proficiently utilize their continuously adapting arsenal and help keep Barksdale’s personnel safe and secure.