Major rehabilitation work on Interstate 20 in Bossier and Caddo parishes will start Monday.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said work begins with lane closures going into place in both the eastbound and westbound directions on I-20 from near Hamilton Road to Industrial Drive (LA 782-2) in Bossier City.
This section of the interstate – which serves approximately 70,000 to 100,000 vehicles per day -- will be fully re-constructed, with all existing pavement and roadway base removed and replaced with new base and concrete. This is a critical improvement for the interstate system in the region, as this project is removing and replacing original pavement from the 1960s when Interstate 20 was constructed.
This portion of the $117.6 million project is organized into three phases. A general overview of the construction phasing is as follows:
Phase 1
Right lane closed in both directions to allow for construction of temporary diversion pavement on outside shoulder in order to handle traffic load.
Approximately 2 months
Phase 2
Left lane closed in both directions to allow for construction of new inside lane and shoulder.
Approximately 10 months
Phase 3
Right lane closed in both directions to allow for construction of new outside lane and shoulder. This phase also includes rehabilitation of all on/off-ramps at the Barksdale Boulevard, Old Minden Road, Airline Drive and Industrial Drive interchanges.
Approximately one year
In addition to the re-construction work, extensive concrete pavement repairs will be under way from Pines Road to Market Street on the west end of the project in Shreveport, and from Industrial Drive to I-220 on the east end in Bossier City. This work will be performed primarily at night in an effort to minimize travel inconveniences in conjunction with the long-term rehab work lane closures.
An innovative traffic management system is being implemented for this project that will inform motorists in real time of changing conditions ahead, such as slowing/stopped traffic or an alert to use an alternate route through the use of digital message signs.
All through traffic on Interstate 20 is asked to utilize Interstate 220 as an alternate route to avoid delays in the construction zone.
The entire project is anticipated to be complete in late 2025, with progress dependent on weather conditions and other factors that can impact construction timelines.