When Jared McIver announced his candidacy for Minden Police Chief, he was already working “in the trenches” with other police officers.
“I have a good working relationship with the officers,” he said. “I have a lot of training and years with the sheriff’s department and Wildlife and Fisheries.”
Officers never had to make sure McIver knew his job, and he isn’t worried that once he was in the field with officers and now he will be in the chief’s chair.
McIver said he didn’t sleep for two days following the election where he outed his opponent with 56 percent of the vote.
“Since the election, I’ve taken one day off,” he said. “It’s just because I’m excited about the position.”
Now, the adrenaline he experienced those first few days is being channeled into learning his new job and figuring ways to implement new ideas.
“The things I want to accomplish, I wanted to do them yesterday,” he added. “I’ve always been a goal setter.”
