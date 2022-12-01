The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana and the FBI are seeking to identify potential victims of an online child exploitation scheme which originated in Northeast Louisiana in 2021.
The defendant in the investigation, Gary Landon Harper, has been charged by federal indictment with production of child pornography, receipt of child pornography, possession of child pornography, and enticement of a minor.
The defendant may also be known by the following online usernames: “lilharp,” “oleharp,” “Millwright2011,” and “olecountry1234.” The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
If you, your family member, or anyone that you know has had contact with this individual or any of the above-listed usernames while using the online applications Snapchat or Cash App between 2019 and 2021, contact the FBI via email at: harpervictim@fbi.gov.
