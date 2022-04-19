A bridge project in Webster Parish, LA, was the most expensive job receiving a bid during the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s recent funding round.
The low bid for the replacement of Dorcheat Bayou Bridge on Louisiana 160 in Webster Parish was $9,387,832.12. The bidder wasn’t named in the announcement, pending review of the bid.
The bridge is located northeast of Cotton Valley in northern Webster Parish.
Other North Louisiana projects:
Pavement/ Overlay
Milling, patching, and overlay on LA 538 between U.S. 71 and LA 1 in Caddo Parish: $789,945.00
Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 154 between LA 507 and LA 793 in Bienville Parish: $5,551,097.60
Milling, overlay, and drainage on LA 840-6 between U.S. 80 and Forsythe Ave. in Ouachita Parish: $848,424.10
Congestion Mitigation and Safety
Intersection improvements on LA 2 at LA 15 in Union Parish: $366,118.43
Exit ramp extension on I-20 westbound at Arcadia in Bienville Parish: $454,572.30
Exit ramp extension on I-20 eastbound at LA 157 in Bossier Parish: $846,087.25
Flashing yellow arrows throughout Caddo Parish: $7,592,903.55
Left turn lanes on LA 1 at Regal Dr. in Caddo Parish: $3,721,842.61
Other
North Bossier shared-use trail in Bossier Parish: $640,163.50
When bids for projects are received, an “apparent low bidder” is identified, although the process of actually finalizing and awarding the contract takes about 30 days. Bids deemed outside of a certain range typically trigger a more extensive review. DOTD will continue to monitor increases in bid prices related to supply chain and workforce issues. After a review, DOTD may opt to have the project re-bid.