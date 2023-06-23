Edward Calloway, 44, of West Monroe, LA, has been sentenced on federal wire fraud charges.
At the sentencing hearing, Chief United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty sentenced Calloway to 24 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
According to evidence presented to the court, Calloway served as the financial director for Ouachita Parish Hospital Service District’s G.B. Cooley Hospital from 2016 until October 2019. Prior to serving as the financial director, Calloway was the first staff accountant from 2010 until 2016.
Beginning in 2012, Calloway began stealing from Cooley Hospital by transferring money from the hospital’s general fund, sinking fund, and payroll accounts to his personal accounts at Richland State Bank and Louisiana Capital Federal Credit Union. Calloway used a computer to initiate the Automated Clearing House (“ACH”) bank transfers. The bill of information filed in this case charged Calloway with causing an ACH transfer of $1,945.34 to be transferred by an interstate wire from a Cooley Hospital account to his personal bank account.
Calloway’s theft continued until October 2019 and resulted in a total loss of $892,602.18. Calloway pleaded guilty to the charge of wire fraud on December 12, 2022.
“G.B. Cooley Hospital Service is an iconic medical and counseling services provider to northeast Louisiana residents who need specialized care due to mental and physical issues and is funded by state and federal taxpayer dollars,” said U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown. “Mr. Calloway had a fiduciary duty as Financial Director to oversee these state and federal funds in a prudent fashion to the benefit of Cooley’s residents and clients, not himself. Instead, he took advantage of these individuals by stealing this money for his personal gain and has now been held accountable.”
The case was investigated by the United States Secret Service, Louisiana Office of State Inspector General and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Alexander C. Van Hook, Special Counsel to the U.S. Attorney.