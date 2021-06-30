I 20

A Haynesville, LA man died about 3 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 20 when his vehicle was struck from behind by a tractor-trailer.

According to a Louisiana State Police report, Milton Mosby, 71, was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima eastbound, just east of Louisiana 154 in Bienville Parish.

A 2012 Kenworth 18-wheeler, driven by Francisco Calvillo, 32, of Waxahachie, TX, was also eastbound on I-20. For reasons still under investigation, Calvillo struck Mosby’s car in the rear.

After impact, both vehicles exited the roadway and came to rest in a ditch.

Mosby, who was restrained, suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. Calvillo was restrained and was not injured.

Routine toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
2
0