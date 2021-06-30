A Haynesville, LA man died about 3 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 20 when his vehicle was struck from behind by a tractor-trailer.
According to a Louisiana State Police report, Milton Mosby, 71, was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima eastbound, just east of Louisiana 154 in Bienville Parish.
A 2012 Kenworth 18-wheeler, driven by Francisco Calvillo, 32, of Waxahachie, TX, was also eastbound on I-20. For reasons still under investigation, Calvillo struck Mosby’s car in the rear.
After impact, both vehicles exited the roadway and came to rest in a ditch.
Mosby, who was restrained, suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. Calvillo was restrained and was not injured.
Routine toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis.