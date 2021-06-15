North Louisiana communities are among 25 in the state earning 2021 National Accreditation through the Main Street America program.
These communities have met rigorous performance standards over the past year, recognized for their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.
North Louisiana’s 2021 Nationally Accredited Main Street communities are:
Main Street Homer, Claiborne Parish
Minden Main Street, Webster Parish
Ruston Main Street, Lincoln Parish
Nationally in 2020 alone, Main Street America programs generated $4.14 billion in local reinvestment; opened 4,356 net new businesses; created 14,988 net new jobs; rehabilitated 8,488 historic buildings; and, clocked 983,702 volunteer hours.
Overall, Louisiana’s Main Street communities have seen:
-- $956 million in Total Investment
-- $460 million in Private Investment
-- $496 million in New Construction and Rehabilitation
-- 9,600+ Net New Jobs
-- 2,000+ Net New Businesses
-- 171,000+ Volunteers since 2004