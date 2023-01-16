The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning Monday, Louisiana 518 at approximately 1.4 miles east of Junction Louisiana 9 on LA 518 in Claiborne Parish will be closed.
This closure is expected to last approximately six months.
This closure is necessary for the ongoing construction project of the demolition and reconstruction of the bridge that is 1.4 miles east of LA 9 on LA 518.
Detour signage will be in place. The detour will be LA 9 to LA 798-2 to LA 519
Work will be performed weather permitting.