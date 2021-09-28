A Taylor resident died about 7 a.m. Tuesday in a single-vehicle wreck in Springhill, LA.
Casey Cox, 45, was killed at the scene on Spring Branch Road.
Louisiana State Police said Cox was driving a 2003 Ford pick-up eastbound on Spring Branch Road, near Percy Burns Road. For reasons still under investigation, he lost control and exited the roadway. After exiting the roadway, the vehicle collided with a tree.
Cox was not wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred.
Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were submitted for analysis.