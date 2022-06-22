A Minden, LA, man died about 10 p.m. Tuesday in a one-vehicle wreck in Claiborne Parish, LA.
According to Louisiana State Police, Patrick Halliburton, 33, was driving a 2001 Ford pick-up west on Louisiana 518 at Old Athens Road. For reasons still under investigation, Halliburton exited the roadway and struck a tree.
Halliburton was not wearing a seat belt. Halliburton suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Claiborne Parish Coroner.
It is unknown if impairment is a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.