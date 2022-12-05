Webster Parish Libraries will be on the ballot March 25, 2023 to have the current, critical operating millage renewed.
The millage is not an increase, but a renewal of 12.39 mills for 10 years. This millage makes up 97 percent of library revenue used to provide services to all residents throughout the parish. These funds are dedicated specifically for library operations and are separate from other departments. The millage is renewed by vote every 10 years and the current millage will expire at the end of 2024.
“The 10-year millage election results affect not only our libraries, but our entire parish,” said Savannah Jones, director of Webster Parish Libraries. “Our library system is the fourth oldest library system in the state and, in my opinion, one of the very best. This is because of the support received from Webster Parish residents year after year. It makes me proud to represent Webster Parish Libraries across the state.”
This millage renewal would provide continued funding to all seven branches of Webster Parish Libraries, which includes Cotton Valley, Doyline, Heflin, Minden, Sarepta, Sibley and Springhill locations. Funds from the millage are used to cover operating expenses and are vital to the continuation of current library services.
