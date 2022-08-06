A Vivian, LA man has been sentenced for assaulting a postal carrier.
Derrick J. Thomas, 28, was sentenced by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. to 11 years, 5 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
A federal grand jury returned an indictment in September 2021, charging Thomas with assault with a deadly weapon. He pleaded guilty to the charge on March 22.
According to information presented to the court, on August 12, 2021, a rural carrier associate working at the Vivian Post Office began servicing her mail route in Vivian which she had been doing for two years. Shortly after starting the route that morning, the rural postal carrier passed Thomas sitting outside An abandoned residence and parked nearby to begin to deliver mail to the street.
Soon after, the postal carrier got back into her vehicle and began driving but stopped after being flagged down by Thomas. Thomas had a 10-inch butcher knife and stabbed the postal carrier, who was 5 months pregnant at the time, in the right front shoulder.
The carrier hit the accelerator and fled the scene before Thomas could stab a second time. The incident was reported to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and after an investigation, Thomas was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.