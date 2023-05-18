Dominque Brown knew that when she graduated from Southern Arkansas University in 2010 with a degree in social work that she wanted to make a difference in the world.
Now, the Foreman native has helped pass legislation that impacts almost 5,000 students in Arkansas schools who have seizure disorders.
On March 16, Brown watched as Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed House Bill 1315 into law. Arkansas is the 20th state in the country to pass the Seizure Safe School Act and the first in the nation to include a student education component.
“None of this would be possible without the families doing the work. I’m behind the scenes pulling the political strings. I can’t even take credit for it,” said Brown.
After obtaining her bachelor’s degree from SAU, Brown began a career in disability services and later transitioned into Texas legislative work. It was during that time that Brown discovered her desire to work at a grassroots level and became the senior
manager of State Relations & Public Policy for the Epilepsy Foundation. In this role, Brown advocates for people living with epilepsy and their families on access to care issues, such as step therapy and safe access to medical cannabis.
Through the Seizure Safe Schools initiative, the foundation works to create an inclusive, supportive, safe environment for students with epilepsy at no cost to the schools. House Bill 1315 includes the following components:
-- Requires all school personnel to complete a seizure recognition and first aid training
-- Mandates that a seizure action plan is included in the student’s file
-- Ensures that any FDA-approved medication prescribed by the treating physician is administered to the student living with epilepsy
-- Educates and trains students about epilepsy and first-aid response
-- Includes a Good Samaritan clause
Brown credits her classes in the master of public administration program for helping her to be a better employee for the Epilepsy Foundation: “All the classes I’ve taken thus far have been beneficial to my career trajectory, providing me with valuable tools. I’m learning as I am implementing.”