South Arkansas business incorporations and related filings by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 20, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Nevada
Change Of Registered Agent Report, Broken Knees Hunting Club, Inc., Buddy Clingman, Rural Route, Emmett filed 12/12/22.
Change Of Registered Agent Report, Southside Ministries Of Prescott, Janet Bullock, 1328 Nevada 23, Prescott filed 12/16/22.
Ouachita
Change Of Registered Agent Report, Blessed Backwoods LLC, Perry Garcia, 1120 N. Charleys Loop Road, Camden filed 12/14/22.
Application for Fictitious Name, G&T Boat Transport, Inc., Thomas G. Parks, 105 Post Oak, Camden filed 12/14/22.
Union
Change Of Registered Agent Report, Dirt, Mud, & Street Cycle LLC, Rodney A. Tubbs, 232 Smokey Road, El Dorado filed 12/13/22.
Articles of Dissolution, Dirt, Mud, & Street Cycle LLC, Rodney A Tubbs, 232 Smokey Road, El Dorado filed 12/13/22.
Change Of Registered Agent Report, The Pegasus Club, Inc, Gabino Olivares, 200 East Main, El Dorado filed 12/13/22.
Articles of Incorporation, Purpose Worship Center, Paul A. Manning, 324 E4th Ave., Strong filed 12/13/22.
Articles of Dissolution, Barker Sales & Service Building Materials, Inc., 3980 Junction City Hwy, El Dorado filed 12/14/22.
Certificate of Organization, Millican Turkey Creek Ranch, LLC, Gary Wayne Millican, 111 Maple Ridge Road, El Dorado filed 12/14/22.
Articles of Dissolution, Farm, Table & Home Company, LLC, Joshua Allen Caldwell, 483 Mount Union Road, El Dorado filed 12/14/22