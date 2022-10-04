A wreck in Rosston involving an all-terrain vehicle about 11:47 a.m. Tuesday killed an Emmet man.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Travis Loe, 82, was driving a 2011 model Polaris southbound out of a private driveway onto U.S. 278. As Loe entered the roadway, the ATV was struck on its right side by a 2008 model Toyota Rav 4 that was eastbound on U.S. 278.
Loe was taken to the Baptist Health Hospital, where he died.
The driver of the Toyota was not injured and was not named in the report.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper 1st Class Jake Price investigated the wreck.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.