South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, June 22, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
Columbia
Kenya Moore, 8536 Columbia Road 36, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed June 18.
Nevada
Corey Heard, II, 1684 Hwy 200, Rosston; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed June 21.
Ouachita
KaShawna NaeCole Watkins, 628 Ouachita 91, Bearden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed June 16.
Union
Gregory Ellis Brady, A/K/A Greg Brady, 4481 Moro Bay Hwy, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed June 14.
Michelle Margarite Smith, A/K/A Michelle McLemore, P.O. Box 101, Norphlet; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed June 17.
Arethea Franklin Hicks, P.O. Box 460, Strong; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed June 17.