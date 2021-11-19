South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 16, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Columbia
L&J Waller LLC, Langston Waller, 1028 Columbia Road 9S, Emerson filed 11/10/21.
Alight Timber Investments, LLC, Jason David Duke, 1819 Gean St., Magnolia filed 11/11/21.
Nevada
Sweet Escape Company, Heather Brooke Shelman, 563 Hwy 387, Bluff City filed 11/9/21.
Ouachita
Beannie Boys, LLC, Tracey D. Green, 2809 Hwy 57, Chidester filed 11/9/21.
The Xoxo Co. LLC, Skylar Elizabeth Paxton, 136 Ouachita 477, Camden filed 11/10/21.
Sturey Investments, LLC, Lance Branyan Stuart, 2569 U.S. Highway 79, Camden filed 11/11/21.
DNDO Logistics LLC, Nicholas Haynie, 425 Arkansas St., Camden filed 11/11/21.
Today's Nails & Spa LLC, Oanh Thi Kieu Nguyen, 124 Garden Oaks Drive SW, Camden filed 11/12/21.
Union
Brumley Rentals LLC, Jerry Brumley, 6232 Moro Bay Hwy, El Dorado filed 11/8/21.
Rashaud & Wayne's Power Washing Services & More, LLC, Rashaud Robinson, 2107 Marilynn St., El Dorado filed 11/8/21.
Solo Customs Moblie Audio & Video LLC, Ronald J. Goodman, 127 Welch Drive, El Dorado filed 11/9/21.
SEARK Youth Fastpitch Softball, Penny Storey, 2004 Lorene, El Dorado filed 11/9/21.
Barton's Profinish Inc., Debra Harrison, 588 N. Tate Road, El Dorado filed 11/10/21.
Turbeville Farms LLC, James W. Turbeville, 2501 New London Road, Strong filed 11/10/21.
Williamson Investment Properties, LLC, Vance Williamson, 505 Woodview, El Dorado filed 11/10/21.