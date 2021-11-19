Incorporations

Recent South Arkansas business incorporations have been reported by the Secretary of State.

South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 16, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.

Columbia

L&J Waller LLC, Langston Waller, 1028 Columbia Road 9S, Emerson filed 11/10/21.

Alight Timber Investments, LLC, Jason David Duke, 1819 Gean St., Magnolia filed 11/11/21.

Nevada

Sweet Escape Company, Heather Brooke Shelman, 563 Hwy 387, Bluff City filed 11/9/21.

Ouachita

Beannie Boys, LLC, Tracey D. Green, 2809 Hwy 57, Chidester filed 11/9/21.

The Xoxo Co. LLC, Skylar Elizabeth Paxton, 136 Ouachita 477, Camden filed 11/10/21.

Sturey Investments, LLC, Lance Branyan Stuart, 2569 U.S. Highway 79, Camden filed 11/11/21.

DNDO Logistics LLC, Nicholas Haynie, 425 Arkansas St., Camden filed 11/11/21.

Today's Nails & Spa LLC, Oanh Thi Kieu Nguyen, 124 Garden Oaks Drive SW, Camden filed 11/12/21.

Union

Brumley Rentals LLC, Jerry Brumley, 6232 Moro Bay Hwy, El Dorado filed 11/8/21.

Rashaud & Wayne's Power Washing Services & More, LLC, Rashaud Robinson, 2107 Marilynn St., El Dorado filed 11/8/21.

Solo Customs Moblie Audio & Video LLC, Ronald J. Goodman, 127 Welch Drive, El Dorado filed 11/9/21.

SEARK Youth Fastpitch Softball, Penny Storey, 2004 Lorene, El Dorado filed 11/9/21.

Barton's Profinish Inc., Debra Harrison, 588 N. Tate Road, El Dorado filed 11/10/21.

Turbeville Farms LLC, James W. Turbeville, 2501 New London Road, Strong filed 11/10/21.

Williamson Investment Properties, LLC, Vance Williamson, 505 Woodview, El Dorado filed 11/10/21.

