South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, August 3, 2021, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
NEVADA
Gregory Allen Britton, D/B/A The Pallet Genie, LLC, D/B/A Y.E.E. Stamped Race Timing, LLC, 860 Ash Street, Prescott; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed July 28.
OUACHITA
Mary Ann Tuberville, 13142 Calhoun 2, Camden; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed July 30.
Amber Jo Santifer, A/K/A Amber Torrence, P.O. Box 161, Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed August 2.
UNION
Lois J. Henderson, 1204 Rock Island Street, El Dorado; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed July 29.
Felicia LaShan Smith-Miller, 1400 Barnes, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed July 30.