Bankruptcies

The United States Bankruptcy Court has recorded recent South Arkansas filings.

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, August 3, 2021, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.

NEVADA

Gregory Allen Britton, D/B/A The Pallet Genie, LLC, D/B/A Y.E.E. Stamped Race Timing, LLC, 860 Ash Street, Prescott; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed July 28.

OUACHITA

Mary Ann Tuberville, 13142 Calhoun 2, Camden; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed July 30.

Amber Jo Santifer, A/K/A Amber Torrence, P.O. Box 161, Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed August 2.

UNION

Lois J. Henderson, 1204 Rock Island Street, El Dorado; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed July 29.

Felicia LaShan Smith-Miller, 1400 Barnes, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed July 30.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you