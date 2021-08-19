South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, August 17, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
COLUMBIA
Southern Caregivers of Hot Springs, LLC, Blake Watson, 106 South Washington, Magnolia filed 8/9/21.
Monie Hauling Trucking LLC, Rosalyn Lawson, 421 Columbia 18, Taylor filed 8/9/21.
Southern Caregivers of Searcy, LLC, Blake Watson, 106 South Washington, Magnolia filed 8/9/21.
Southern Caregivers of Texarkana, LLC, Blake Watson, 106 South Washington, Magnolia filed 8/9/21.
Smithville Dreams, LLC, 100 N. Court Square, Magnolia filed 8/10/21.
J&K Farm LLC, Jerome Davis, 560 Columbia Road 104, Waldo filed 8/11/21.
J&K Properties-Magnolia LLC, Jerome Davis, 560 Columbia Road 104, Waldo filed 8/13/21.
NEVADA
Mixon Farms & Timber LLC, Courtney Mixon, 1735 U.S. Hwy 371, Prescott filed 8/9/21.
Fore of a Kind BBQ, LLC, Kendrick Fore, 178 Nevada 260, Prescott filed 8/11/21.
OUACHITA
Bell Chapel Church, Inc, Jerry Lamkin, 308 Hwy 76, Chidester filed 8/11/21.
RKA Industries LLC, Joshua Wayne McDaniel, 2639 Ouachita 67, Louann filed 8/12/21.
UNION
M&K Affordable Auto Sales LLC, Cadarris Kendrix, 1002 East Main, El Dorado filed 8/9/21.
Thompson Production LLC, Paul Thompson, 800 Broadway St., Smackover filed 8/10/21.
Maria's Hair Braiding LLC, Mariama Diallo, 206 Oakhurst Blvd. No. 227, El Dorado filed 8/10/21.
Family First Customs & Designs LLC, Shyrayle Gatewood, 903 Norsworthy, El Dorado filed 8/10/21.
Vital Care Little Rock, LLC, William Hegi, 200 N. Jefferson Ave., Suite 600, El Dorado filed 8/12/21.
Commercial Equipment of Camden, LLC, Floyd Mattison Thomas III, 103 East Main St., Suite D, El Dorado filed 8/12/21.
Billydia Ellis LLC, Billydia Ellis, 922 West Main St., El Dorado filed 8/12/21.