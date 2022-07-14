ROSSTON – In the near future, customers of the Rosston rural water system will be seeing larger bills.
The Rosston City Council, at its July meeting Monday night, were told the city has no choice but to raise the water rates by 27.5 percent. This will amount to more than $6 a month. Rosston Mayor Dale Quarles said this still isn’t as high as water bills in other areas.
The base rate for customers will be $30.06 once the ordinance pertaining to the water rates has been amended and approved by the council, which could be done by September. “It’s not like we have a choice,” Quarles said. “We’ve got to have money to go in the right direction.”
He pointed out the cost of literally everything has also increased, with the increases being passed on to consumers.
