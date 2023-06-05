The Nevada County Depot and Museum in Prescott has announced new hours of operation.
The museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
“We are so pleased that we can now be open on Fridays and Saturdays,” said museum director Jamie Simmons. “Not only does this allow local residents more convenient times to visit, it also gives travelers another destination to visit on their journeys.”
The Depot is free to visit and is located at 403 West 1st Street South, on the edge of Prescott’s Commercial Historic District.
“This is the historic heart of Prescott and it continues to be,” said Simmons. “From the Mural on Main Street to the historic courthouse, downtown Prescott is a great place to experience Prescott’s heritage and culture.”
The Nevada County Depot and Museum is a 5019(c)3 non-profit humanities organization dedicated to preserving and sharing Nevada County history through exhibits and programs offered year-round. The museum is located in the historic 1912 Iron Mountain Railroad Depot in Prescott, Arkansas. The museum also hosts historical reenactments at the Prairie D’Ane Battlefield each year.