Hamilton Haven, a nonprofit which opened in Prescott and provides emergency, temporary housing, was recently awarded grants through Walmart.
Southern Arkansas University alum Michele Hamilton Rhodes is the executive director of Hamilton Haven, which opened in 2020.
Walmart provided more than $1,250 between a Local Community Grant through the Hope store and Walmart’s new Spark Good Round Up donation program.
“We appreciate Walmart investing in our community as we continue our mission,” said Rhodes. “This is the fourth year we’ve received a community grant through the Hope location,” said Nathan Tidwell, Hamilton Haven Public Relations coordinator. “The Round Up donation program is an easy way for people to donate to a nonprofit while shopping online.”
Hamilton Haven is a 501(c)(3) organization and designated as a public charity by the Internal Revenue Service. Contributions are tax deductible. Anyone interested in contributing, volunteering or receiving more information can contact Michele Hamilton Rhodes at 870-403-8096 or Nathan Tidwell at 501-687-7844.
Hamilton Haven can be reached via e-mail at hamiltonhaven1@gmail.com