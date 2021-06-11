Two cars collided on U.S. 278 in Hope about 2:46 p.m. Friday, killing a Rosston woman in one of the vehicles and injuring both drivers.
A preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Faith McAteer, 35, of Rosston was driving a 2019 Jeep east on that highway, and Jesse Ryan, 23, of North Little Rock was westbound in 2008 GMC Sierra.
Ryan’s vehicle crossed the center line and struck the front of the McAteer car.
Syble McAteer, 84, a passenger in the Jeep, was killed.
Both Faith McAteer and Ryan were hurt. They were taken to area hospitals.
Trooper Jordan Drake investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.