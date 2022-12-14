South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 13, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Columbia
Certificate of Organization, Daniel Family Land Holdings LLC, Jamie Daniel, 2758 N. Dudney, Magnolia filed 12/5/22.
Change Of Registered Agent Report, Jackson Street United Methodist Church, David Andrew Moore, 1300 East University,
Magnolia filed 12/6/22.
Certificate of Organization, KJ's Custom Tees & Apparel LLC, Kenyana Rancher Jones, 304 Dogwood St., Waldo filed 12/6/22.
Reinstatement, Arklatex Hauler LLC, Sean Alexander George, 2491 Columbia 30, Magnolia filed 12/7/22.
Articles of Dissolution, Beech Creek Farms III, LLC, Jason Franks, 211 East Stadium, Magnolia filed 12/7/22.
Certificate of Organization, One Horn Ranch, LLC, Tres Wilson, 411 Columbia Road 104, Waldo filed 12/7/22.
Nevada
Certificate of Organization, Grand Oaks Senior Living LLC, Umesh Patel, 404 E. 2nd St. S, Prescott filed 12/5/22.
Ouachita
Certificate of Organization, May Resell Company LLC, Nick May, 965 Memory Lane, Camden filed 12/5/22.
Union
Reinstatement, Truckers Lynx LLC, Aries Burgie, 513 West 4th St., Smackover filed 12/5/22.
Certificate of Organization, Promise Land Property Management LLC, Kelsie Adami, 1376 North Wyatt Drive, El Dorado filed 12/6/22.
Certificate of Organization, T&T Medical Services, PLLC, Tamela Carol Matthews, 1856 Pershing Hwy, Smackover filed 12/6/22.
Change of Registered Agent Or Office, Gateway Enterprises, LLC, Jesse Gates, 315 East Oak St., Ste 206, El Dorado filed 12/7/22.
Change of Registered Agent Or Office, Jags, LLC, Jesse Gates, 315 East Oak St., Ste 206, El Dorado filed 12/7/22.
Miscellaneous Filing, Gateway Enterprises, LLC, Jesse Gates, 315 East Oak St, Ste 206, El Dorado filed 12/7/22.
Miscellaneous Filing, Jags, LLC, Jesse Gates, 315 East Oak St., Ste. 206, El Dorado filed 12/7/22.
Articles of Incorporation, Clicc Tight Da World Corp., Laquetta Henry, 258 Pear Tree Road, Strong filed 12/7/22.
Change of Registered Agent Or Office, Keep It In The Kingdom, Inc., Daniel E. Rivers, 365 Sweet Gum Acres Road, El Dorado filed 12/7/22.
Change Of Registered Agent Report, Rob Doggs Taxi Cab Service LLC, Robert L. Moore, 1212 W 1st, El Dorado filed 12/9/22.