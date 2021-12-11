Better internet access is one thing a group gathered at the Nevada County Library Thursday morning could agree on.
A public meeting on the need for improved internet access was held by the Broadband Development Group (BDG), with Linda Nelson and Alisa Smith running the show. Nelson said there is a statewide initiative to provide affordable internet services to everyone in the state. The BDG has been doing surveys across the state to get an idea of what’s available where, how reliable it is and whether or not it’s affordable.
Nelson said when COVID hit students were the ones most affected, especially those without access to any kind of internet. The governor and legislature had been working on a plan to improve internet access across the state, but the pandemic brought the need forward. BDG, she said, is collecting information -- good and bad -- and will submit it to engineers who are working on a plan to be presented to the governor and legislature. According to Nelson, there will be approximately $1 billion available for this massive project.
She said BDG will not be bidding on internet services and is only collecting data for the project. There are a number of aspects being examined: commercial, financial, social and political. The commercial element is to make sure the program selected is sustainable over the long haul, while the financial part is to make sure the money is spent properly to provide the people of Arkansas with the best internet possible. The social portion, she said, is important for education, agriculture and economic growth, and though the internet isn’t a utility today, it is vital for everything people do in their lives. Finally, the political part will be difficult as the state’s leaders have tough decisions to make to ensure the money is properly spent and affordable, accessible internet is available to everyone in the state.
Stacey Eads, with Cablelynx, said its parent company, WEHCO Media, is in the process of providing one-gigabyte service to customers in the Hope-Prescott region. The company, she said, currently offers upload and download speeds of 250 megabytes.
Fifteen years ago, Nelson said, we all weren’t carrying smart phones in our pocket, but now they rule our lives and the new equipment coming out will require more and more broadband access. It is likely, she continued, we’ll never see this kind of money put into one major project like this again, and it’s important to make sure things are done right.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at HopePrescott .com.