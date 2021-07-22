South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, July 20, 2021, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
NEVADA
Lisa Michele McClure, 203 Kathryn, Prescott; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed July 15.
OUACHITA
Rashel L. Williams, A/K/A Rashel Williams-Belt, A/K/A Rashel Williams-Harvey, 212 Parker Avenue, Camden; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed July 15.
Natasha Kelly, 1012 Elm St., Camden; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed July 16.
UNION
Kathy Lynn Shepard, 661 Monument Road, Strong; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed July 14.
Melinda K. Thurlkill, 411 West Cedar St. Apt 6, El Dorado; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed July 15.