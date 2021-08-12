Money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will be used to pay plumbing bills for the City of Rosston.
The Rosston City Council, at its August meeting, approved using the money in this way. Mayor Dale Quarles told the panel a few months ago the city was losing water from the tower and had no idea where it was going.
Scott Plumbing was hired to find the leak with help from the Arkansas Rural Water program. Part of the problem, it turned out, was the leak was from a six-inch line in a creek that had been damaged by debris. Another part of the problem was it had been raining and the creek was up, so it was hard to find the leak.
“I knew it would be expensive,” Quarles said, telling the council a second leak was found in a two-inch line as well. Overall, the plumbing bill for repairing the two leaks was $20,633.47. He said using the city’s money would have been problematic and left the city in a bind.
However, the first of two ARPA payments arrived with the bill. A check with the Arkansas Municipal League showed it would be legal to use these funds to pay for the repairs, which is what the council decided.
“Now, we can avoid the red tape of figuring out other uses for the recovery money,” Quarles said.
After paying the plumber, the city was left with $3,853.39. Quarles said the city needs to do something about erosion in creeks where water lines are, telling the panel the plumbers suggested they use rip-rap as it would let the water through, but block debris. He added the city will be getting another $24,000 in ARPA money next year.
