ROSSTON – Rosston’s city council voted Monday to move forward with a city sales tax. It will seek a one-cent tax on goods sold inside the Rosston city limits.
Rosston Mayor Dale Quarles said he’s talked with the city attorney and Nevada County Clerk about the process, which isn’t complicated. Glenn Vasser, the city’s attorney, will draw up the ordinance for the council, which should be ready at its June meeting, and Julie Oliver, county clerk, will set the election date – most likely sometime toward the end of August or in September.
Quarles said those he’s talked to about the tax are in favor of it and urged the council to discuss the issue with patrons as well. “We need to sell it,” he said.
Should the tax be passed, it will be available for various things, but the primary initial use will be to build a community park where the former baseball park is, offering more than just baseball and softball. The tax money, he told the council, can be used for other things, such as street repair and other improvements.
