Arkansas

The Arkansas Secretary of State has reported recent corporation developments.

South Arkansas business incorporations and related matters by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 4, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State:

Columbia

Change Of Registered Agent Report, Signs & Wonders Creations, LLC, Aisha & Charleston Nicole Hill, 1330 N. Jackson, Magnolia filed 12/27/22.

Articles of Dissolution, Hands & Scroll, Inc., 2602 Regency, Magnolia filed 12/27/22.

Articles of Dissolution, C&D Process Servers, LLC, Colin L. Talbot, 131 S. Jackson, Magnolia filed 12/27/22.

Articles of Dissolution, Fauxsee Innovations, LLC, Brandon Foshee, 22 Regency Circle, Magnolia filed 12/28/22.

Articles of Dissolution, Adams Fabrication & Specialty Services LLC, Shane Adams, 57 Columbia Road 540, Magnolia filed 12/29/22.

Nevada

Change Of Registered Agent Report, Prescott Hunting & Fishing Club, Inc, Ashlea Michelle Grimes, 107 Suckles Lake North, Prescott filed 12/27/22.

Articles of Dissolution, Donald Crain Family Enterprises, LLC, Brad Crain, 108 Ridgewood Road, Prescott filed 12/29/22.

Articles of Dissolution, M&C Holding 2, LLC, R. Clark Crellin, 256 Nevada 243, Prescott filed 12/30/22.

Articles of Dissolution, Southwest AR Equipment, LLC, R. Clark Crellin, 256 Nevada 243, Prescott filed 12/30/22.

Ouachita

Articles of Dissolution, Corkie's Eats, LLC, Corliss A. Sinclair, 585 Agee Ave NW, Camden filed 12/28/22.

Articles of Dissolution, Southern Gas & Convenience 4 LLC, Golap Talukdar, 1166 Washington St., Camden filed 12/29/22.

Union

Articles of Dissolution, Bottom Land Farms LLC, Austin J. Fruge, 2428 Iron Mountain Road, El Dorado filed 12/27/22.

Certificate of Organization, Vcor4Ar LLC, Richard Vincent Delphin Jr, 1921 Gale Place, El Dorado filed 12/27/22.

Change Of Registered Agent Report, Absolutely Dreamii Love LLC,

Ashley Dade, 135 Wilbert Tubbs Sr. Drive, El Dorado filed 12/28/22.

Certificate of Organization, Takela's Supreme Clean, LLC, Takela S. McHenry, 1503 North Gray, El Dorado filed 12/28/22.

Change Of Registered Agent Report, Reyes Inc., CPA, 441 North Washington Ave., El Dorado filed 12/29/22.

Change Of Registered Agent Report, Schultz Trucking LLC, Travis S. Schultz, 702 N. Washington Ave., El Dorado filed 12/29/22.

Articles of Dissolution, Former Loutre Shareholders, LLC, Jeff Nolan, 202 W. 19th St., El Dorado filed 12/29/22.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you