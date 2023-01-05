South Arkansas business incorporations and related matters by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 4, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State:
Columbia
Change Of Registered Agent Report, Signs & Wonders Creations, LLC, Aisha & Charleston Nicole Hill, 1330 N. Jackson, Magnolia filed 12/27/22.
Articles of Dissolution, Hands & Scroll, Inc., 2602 Regency, Magnolia filed 12/27/22.
Articles of Dissolution, C&D Process Servers, LLC, Colin L. Talbot, 131 S. Jackson, Magnolia filed 12/27/22.
Articles of Dissolution, Fauxsee Innovations, LLC, Brandon Foshee, 22 Regency Circle, Magnolia filed 12/28/22.
Articles of Dissolution, Adams Fabrication & Specialty Services LLC, Shane Adams, 57 Columbia Road 540, Magnolia filed 12/29/22.
Nevada
Change Of Registered Agent Report, Prescott Hunting & Fishing Club, Inc, Ashlea Michelle Grimes, 107 Suckles Lake North, Prescott filed 12/27/22.
Articles of Dissolution, Donald Crain Family Enterprises, LLC, Brad Crain, 108 Ridgewood Road, Prescott filed 12/29/22.
Articles of Dissolution, M&C Holding 2, LLC, R. Clark Crellin, 256 Nevada 243, Prescott filed 12/30/22.
Articles of Dissolution, Southwest AR Equipment, LLC, R. Clark Crellin, 256 Nevada 243, Prescott filed 12/30/22.
Ouachita
Articles of Dissolution, Corkie's Eats, LLC, Corliss A. Sinclair, 585 Agee Ave NW, Camden filed 12/28/22.
Articles of Dissolution, Southern Gas & Convenience 4 LLC, Golap Talukdar, 1166 Washington St., Camden filed 12/29/22.
Union
Articles of Dissolution, Bottom Land Farms LLC, Austin J. Fruge, 2428 Iron Mountain Road, El Dorado filed 12/27/22.
Certificate of Organization, Vcor4Ar LLC, Richard Vincent Delphin Jr, 1921 Gale Place, El Dorado filed 12/27/22.
Change Of Registered Agent Report, Absolutely Dreamii Love LLC,
Ashley Dade, 135 Wilbert Tubbs Sr. Drive, El Dorado filed 12/28/22.
Certificate of Organization, Takela's Supreme Clean, LLC, Takela S. McHenry, 1503 North Gray, El Dorado filed 12/28/22.
Change Of Registered Agent Report, Reyes Inc., CPA, 441 North Washington Ave., El Dorado filed 12/29/22.
Change Of Registered Agent Report, Schultz Trucking LLC, Travis S. Schultz, 702 N. Washington Ave., El Dorado filed 12/29/22.
Articles of Dissolution, Former Loutre Shareholders, LLC, Jeff Nolan, 202 W. 19th St., El Dorado filed 12/29/22.