PRESCOTT – Employees at the Nevada County Jail will be getting $2 an hour raises starting on the next pay period.
This was approved at the March meeting of the Nevada County Quorum Court Tuesday evening. Nevada County Sheriff Danny Martin told the court the jail’s employees are concerned about inflation as they make $11.25 an hour, which is no money these days, especially when trying to raise a family.
He said if they don’t get a raise, the county will lose them as they look for better paying jobs and if they start walking out, it could be dangerous for the county.
Martin pointed out what happened in Columbia County when only two people were working the jail and one was overpowered by inmates. Should employees be lost at the NC Jail, he said, he would start sending inmates back where they came from and tell the state to come and get its prisoners. At this time, he continued, there are 16 jailers, which is no problem and there are supposed to be four working per shift.
The requested raises, he said would be for jailers, dispatchers and deputies. There are currently four dispatchers, three deputies, a chief deputy and an investigator.
Nevada County Judge Mike Otwell said he and Nevada County 911 Coordinator Dale Booker have talked and the 911 system is supposed to be getting money in which could cover raises for the dispatchers, leaving it to the county to pay for the deputies and jailers.
With 17 working detention, five dispatchers and five deputies, Martin said, that would come to an additional $164,000 a year in salaries with the raises, which is why it’s important to keep the inmate count up.
Money paid to the county for housing inmates from elsewhere could be used to help fund the raises. Martin said if the dispatchers are paid with the 911 money it would be $31,000 less. On the other hand, he continued, if the county sends inmates home, it stands to lose $270,000 a year.
Martin said the inmate population is back where it was with more than 60 inmates being held daily. He added the state increased what it pays for inmate housing to $42 per head per day.
