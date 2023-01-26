South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 24, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
Nevada
Jeffrey Cummings, 205 Sherwood Drive, Prescott; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed January 20.
Ouachita
Orlando Conway Jr., 1033 Leonard St., Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 19.
Union
Bell Excavation & Trucking Inc, 2748 New London Road, Strong; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed January 17.
Jared Bell Logging, Inc., 2748 New London Road, Strong; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed January 17.
Jared Evan Bell, D/B/A Jared Bell Logging Inc, D/B/A Bell Excavation & Trucking Inc, 2748 New London Road, Strong; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed January 17.
Harry R. Davis, 250 Lula Drive, Junction City; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 17.
Debbie Kay Lee, 1202 W. 16th Street, Smackover; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed January 19.
Rhonda Alicia Rester, 1534 N. Roselawn Ave., El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 20.
Raymond Louis Barnes, P.O. Box 55, Lawson; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 20.