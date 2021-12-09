South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 7, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Columbia
Taylor Sports Complex, Inc., 100 North Court Square, Magnolia filed 12/1/21.
Nevada
Tillman Trucking, LLC, Colby Tillman, 349 East Second St. N, Prescott filed 12/2/21.
Ouachita
Nguyen Pham Camden Rental Property LLC, Hien Pham, 2999 Hwy 24, Camden filed 11/29/21.
Double R&B Trucking Company, LLC, Stephan Redick, 437 Louisiana Ave., Camden filed 11/30/21.
Mat Transport LLC, Marcus J. Hill, 474 Ouachita 78, Camden filed 11/30/21.
Soulful Times, LLC, Jalen Golden, 100 Shepherd St., Camden filed 12/1/21.
E&A Transport of Stephens LLC, Ernest Jones, 803 N. 1st St., Stephens filed 12/2/21.
Norwood Investments, LLC, Rita Guess, 178 Gray Fawn Trail, Camden filed 12/2/21.
Union
Y&E Mart Properties Inc., 1330 N. West Ave., El Dorado filed 12/1/21.
RD&KS Companies Inc, Aziz Hudda, 728 Brookstone Drive, El Dorado filed 12/1/21.
R&F Operating Company Inc., Rozmin Mitha, 728 Brookstone Drive, El Dorado filed 12/1/21.
R&M Company Inc, Rozmin Mitha, 729 Brookstone Drive, El Dorado filed 12/1/21.
ZN Investments Inc., Zehra Charania, 729 Brookstone Drive, El Dorado filed 12/1/21.
L&M Leasing, LLC, Caleb Sindle, 1815 South West Ave., El Dorado filed 12/1/21.
Shelton-SMC LLC, 211 N. Washington Ave., El Dorado filed 12/1/21.
Timeless Treasures LLC, John Richard Morgan CPA PA, 615 Broadway St., Smackover filed 12/1/21.
Olmos Cleaning Service LLC, Maria Elena Olmos, 609 W. 8th St., El Dorado filed 12/1/21.
Nolan Family Office LLC, Robert C. Nolan, 200 North Jefferson Ave., Suite 308, El Dorado filed 12/3/2.