Cody B. Kisselburg, 26, of Prescott died about 4:35 p.m. Friday when the vehicle he was driving was struck by a Union Pacific freight train.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Kisselburg was driving a 2015 model Dodge Ram south on Nevada 48, just past the road’s intersection with U.S. 67 on the southwest side of Prescott.
He was attempting to cross the track when the truck was struck by the train.
Kisselburg was declared dead at the scene.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper 1st Class Jacob Price investigated the wreck.
It was the second time since Thursday, May 25, when there has been a fatal vehicle-train collision in Southwest Arkansas. On May 25, two juveniles were killed in a collision at a rural crossing near Gum Springs in Clark County.
