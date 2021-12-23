South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 21, 2021, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
Columbia
Jessica Glass, 411 Robinson Ave., Taylor; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 17.
Nevada
Derrick Ervin Woodley, 1421 Highway 24E, Prescott; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 16.
Rachel Rutherford, A/K/A Rachel Wyatt, 508 Martin St., No. 49, Prescott; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed December 20.
Ouachita
Alfred Roland Jenkins and Dorothy Faye Jenkins, 1418B Ouachita 2, Stephens; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 14.
Major Bernard Clary, 347 Fairview Road SW, Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 17.
Union
Sandi M. O'Brien, A/K/A Sandi M. Cebulski, 900 W. Elm St., El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 14.
Diann M. Burson, D/B/A DiAnn's Beauty Salon, 121 Cedarcrest Lane, El Dorado; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed December 17.
Derrick Wayne Garrett, P.O. Box 34, Huttig; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 17.