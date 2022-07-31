PRESCOTT – Starting Monday and for 30 working days thereafter, the Arkansas Highway Department will be doing overlay work on three streets in Prescott.
Prescott Mayor Terry Oliver said this is part of the state aid project with the city receiving $300,000 for the work. The streets affected are: Olive, Greenlawn and Whiteside. Crews have been patching the streets and will return to begin the overlay portion Monday. Work will begin on Olive Street.
