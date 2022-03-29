Taking a second chance paid off for Ashley Johnson of Prescott, who won $250,000 in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s (ASL) Play It Again drawing.
When Johnson received an unexpected letter in the mail explaining that she won a lottery prize in the drawing, she immediately thought it was a scam.
“I didn’t believe it until I saw my name listed on the website and then called the number listed in the letter,” Johnson said. She won from entering a non-winning $10 instant-ticket game, Bonus Fortune, into the lottery’s second-chance drawing through The Club.
She claimed her prize Monday at the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock. Her name was randomly selected from all the eligible entries players had submitted from non-winning tickets.
“All I could think about is how good God has been,” she said. “I’ve been struggling financially, so this blessing couldn’t have come at a better time. I feel like a huge weight has been lifted off my shoulders.”
Johnson plans to buy a car, pay bills, and make a down payment on a house with her winnings.
The Club has more than 282,000 registered members. It is free to sign up by visiting MyArkansasLottery.com and clicking on “The Club.” Players can enter non-winning tickets to earn Points for Prizes points and entries into the Play It Again drawings.
More than 92 cents of every dollar of ASL revenue goes to prizes, scholarships, retailer commissions, and other expenses in Arkansas. Since 2009, the lottery has raised more than $1.1 billion in proceeds for scholarships. More than 650,000 college scholarships have been awarded to Arkansans. The lottery has awarded more than $4 billion in prizes to players, about $341 million in retailer commissions, and provided more than $152 million in state and federal tax revenue.