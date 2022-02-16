ROSSTON – Rosston’s volunteer fire department has a new chief.
Will Whisenhunt was tabbed as the new chief after Dustin Cross resigned. This was made official at the February meeting of the Rosston City Council n Monday night.
The evening began with a public hearing to close out a grant from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission for the purchase of a fire truck and fire equipment for the department.
After selling one of the old trucks and buying a new one, there was $30,400 left for equipment. A decision was made to buy turnout gear for the firemen.
Rosston Mayor Dale Quarles told the council he wanted to do this before the end of last year when it would cost less to buy the gear. This wasn’t possible and it will cost $32,856 to purchase turnout gear for eight firemen. The difference will be made up from Act 833 funds.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at HopePrescott .com.