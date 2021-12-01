PRESCOTT — Hamilton Haven of Prescott has received a $1,000 grant from the CenterPoint Energy Foundation.
Hamilton Haven is led by executive director and Southern Arkansas University alumnus Michele Hamilton Rhodes.
“We are elated that CenterPoint is partnering with us to strengthen families and our community,” said Rhodes. “CenterPoint’s investment will help us continue to move forward.”
“This grant was part of CenterPoint’s final grant cycle, which ended in September,” said Public Relations Coordinator Nathan Tidwell. “CenterPoint provided timely service to Hamilton Haven during our renovations, and we’re pleased the Foundation is supporting our project.”
Hamilton Haven is a home for families and individuals requiring temporary shelter due to fire, flood or other natural disasters,
Hamilton Haven is a 501(c)(3) organization and designated as a public charity by the Internal Revenue Service.