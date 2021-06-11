Hamilton Haven, a Prescott non-profit, was recently awarded a $1,000 grant from the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame.
A home for families and individuals requiring temporary shelter due to fire, flood or other natural disasters, Hamilton Haven opened in April 2020 under the leadership of Executive Director and Southern Arkansas University alumnus Michele Hamilton Rhodes.
“We believe in serving our community,” said Rhodes. “When individuals come with overwhelmed hearts, hopefully, this house will help them transition to a place of clarity. We know that community matters.”
Hamilton Haven was one of 16 grantees during a Zoom ceremony on May 25.
“We are pleased to support the efforts of grassroots and other nonprofit organizations in Arkansas through our grant program” said Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Foundation Chairman Charles Stewart. “Their work to improve education, health and wellness, youth development, economic development and to strengthen families and helps to validate the mission of the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Foundation.”
Grant Writer and Public Relations Coordinator Nathan Tidwell was on the Zoom call for Hamilton Haven.
“We were in with some outstanding organizations” Tidwell said. “The Arkansas Black Hall of Fame advised that there were 132 submissions, so we were pleased to be selected.”
Hamilton Haven is a 501(c)(3) organization and designated as a public charity by the Internal Revenue Service. Contributions are tax deductible. Anyone interested in contributing, volunteering or receiving more information can contact Rhodes at 870-403-8096 or Tidwell at 501-687-7844.
Hamilton Haven can be reached via e-mail at hamiltonhaven1@gmail.com.
Other South Arkansas organizations receiving Black Hall of Fame Foundation grants included the following:
Arkansas Disability Coalition (Southeast Arkansas) – Expand telehealth access in Southeast Arkansas to families of children with special healthcare needs.
Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation (Chicot and Phillips counties) – Provide two free prostate cancer screenings/education events. One in Eudora and one in Helena/West Helena.
Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund (Desha County) – awards scholarships to single parent students of Desha county to allow for the removal of financial barriers that would cause a student to drop out of school.
The Hub (Ouachita County) – a virtual reading program designed for first and second graders that supplies cookbooks, food for recipes and all supplies needed to read, follow instructions and use math skills for cooking.