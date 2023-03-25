The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Department of Family and Preventive Medicine Research and Evaluation Division (RED) is hosting a free, public health fair April 1 in Prescott.
General and mental health screenings; information on strokes, substance abuse, breast cancer and COVID-19; and testing for sexually transmitted diseases including HIV will be available from noon until 4 p.m. at The Gala Event Center at 122 E. Elm St.
Food trucks will provide free food for up to 250 people during the event, called Party with a Purpose.
Following the health fair, games and prizes will be offered from 4 to 6 p.m., also at the event center. An indoor blues concert will follow at the McRae gym at 1030 E. Fifth St. N. and will feature blues singer King South and R&B singers Tawanna Campbell, Paris Oates and Ken Lambert.
The Department of Family and Preventive Medicine's Research and Education Division, which is hosting the health fair, also operates a Gap Services office at 117 E. Main St. in Prescott.
UAMS opened the Gap Services office in 2021 to provide free health services, as well as access to food, for residents of southwest Arkansas. It is operated by Berry Marks, a RED program manager.
A second Gap Services office was opened at 1609 E. Ash St. in McGehee the following year. The RED program manager at this location is Peggy Woodson.